Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

GBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $28.85 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $940.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

