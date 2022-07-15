Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE:GBX opened at $28.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,141,000 after purchasing an additional 43,752 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

