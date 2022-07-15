Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) PT Lowered to $17.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

GRBK opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.47. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $393.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

