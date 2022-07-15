Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ETCG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 43,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

