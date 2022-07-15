Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $575,248.28 and $148,720.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,488.92 or 0.99984374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

