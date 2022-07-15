Governor DAO Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $430,261.81 and $25,572.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00051993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

