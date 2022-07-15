Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1,138.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 53.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025161 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00245677 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

