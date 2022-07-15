Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Update

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,027. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERO. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

