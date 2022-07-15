Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Up 143.6% in June

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 143.6% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SELF opened at $5.49 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 664,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

