Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Up 143.6% in June

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 143.6% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SELF opened at $5.49 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.87%.
Global Self Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
