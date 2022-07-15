General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $29.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.