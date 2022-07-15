GamerCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $168,443.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $168,443.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00061531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001890 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,276,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

