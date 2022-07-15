G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.51. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $35.12.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

