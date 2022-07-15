FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issued By B. Riley

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on NWBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,745,000 after acquiring an additional 284,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 182,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
