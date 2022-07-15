FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issued By B. Riley

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NWBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,745,000 after acquiring an additional 284,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 182,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.