FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Centene Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $5.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

NYSE:CNC opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Centene by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

