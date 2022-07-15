Function X Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (FX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $100.16 million and $3.65 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.18 or 1.00020374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00044473 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024567 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

