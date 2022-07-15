Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile (OTC:FKKFF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.