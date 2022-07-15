Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRONU) Shares Down 0.1%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 6,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 18,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Frontier Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frontier Acquisition stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

