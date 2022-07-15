Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.92

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 290825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($34.50) to €33.30 ($33.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($35.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($50.50) to €52.50 ($52.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.18.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
