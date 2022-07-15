Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE:FLS opened at $27.36 on Monday. Flowserve has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $821.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,559,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.