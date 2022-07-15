Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

