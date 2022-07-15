First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

FCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut First Commonwealth Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

FCF stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.00. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

