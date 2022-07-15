Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 23,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 212,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $5,706,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.