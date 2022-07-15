Financial Counselors Inc. Has $21.01 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.36. The stock had a trading volume of 71,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,080. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.96 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

