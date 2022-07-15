Financial Counselors Inc. Has $13.41 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.