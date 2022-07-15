Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.44.

NYSE:FIS opened at $92.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average is $101.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

