Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider William (Bill) Ronald Acquires 11,416 Shares

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) insider William (Bill) Ronald bought 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.37) per share, with a total value of £99,547.52 ($118,396.19).

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 26.5 %

FEVR stock traded down GBX 317.79 ($3.78) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 881.21 ($10.48). 5,576,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,440.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,827.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2,288.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.43. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($34.15).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($36.39) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,030 ($36.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,192.50 ($26.08).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.