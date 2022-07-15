FCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.17.

NYSE LMT traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $398.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,615. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.61. The firm has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.