Falconswap Hits Market Cap of $426,432.57 (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $426,432.57 and $54,759.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

