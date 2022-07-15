F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.14. 459,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 230,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Laidlaw cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $132.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.03.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

