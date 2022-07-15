Evercore ISI Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.82.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.