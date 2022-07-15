Evercore ISI Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $27.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schneider National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

