EventChain Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. EventChain has a market cap of $39,053.41 and $1,719.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

