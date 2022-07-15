Evensky & Katz LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.29. 138,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

