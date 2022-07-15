Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 218 to SEK 215 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.29.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $15.27 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

