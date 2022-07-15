Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Envista from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $37.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. Envista has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Envista will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,746 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,850,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 770,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,385,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

