Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 43000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market cap of C$9.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.
Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)
