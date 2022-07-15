The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average is $117.18. Entegris has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

