Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 3,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 840,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

NRGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

