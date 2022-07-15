Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EDR. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.15.

TSE EDR opened at C$4.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of C$771.77 million and a PE ratio of 45.22. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$3.77 and a 52-week high of C$7.49.

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,764,282.24.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

