Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to $8.25 at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.82.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 34.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.