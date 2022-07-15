Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

ELV opened at $466.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.78.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.76.

Elevance Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.