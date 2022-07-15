Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elementis Price Performance
Shares of ELMTY remained flat at $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elementis has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
About Elementis
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elementis (ELMTY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.