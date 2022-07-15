Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elementis Price Performance

Shares of ELMTY remained flat at $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elementis has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

