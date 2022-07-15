Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NYSE:ESI opened at $17.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $680.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

