Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE ELAN opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

