Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.52 Million

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00095344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00285175 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00042998 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

