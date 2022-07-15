EDC Blockchain 1-Day Volume Hits $225.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $115,021.79 and $225.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,925.19 or 0.99782021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00044271 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024789 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001493 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

