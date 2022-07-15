Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.06. 5,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

