Echo45 Advisors LLC Buys 10,165 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 7.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,750,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,121,000 after purchasing an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 677.9% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,527,000 after purchasing an additional 82,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

DIA stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,743. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.87. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

