Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTE. Stephens assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Earthstone Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Earthstone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 74.0% in the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,656 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,570,000. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,087,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 285,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 212,172 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

