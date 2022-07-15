Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

ECC stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $491.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 24.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.